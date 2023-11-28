MANILA (UPDATED) – Mapua University is headed back into the NCAA Men's Basketball Finals.

Clint Escamis and Paolo Hernandez took charge in the Cardinals’ 78-67 win over College of St. Benilde in their Season 99 Final Four matchup on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Escamis finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Hernandez contributed 22 markers, four assists and three boards in the win.

Marc Cuenco finished with 10, and Mapua team captain Warren Bonifacio chipped in nine.

The Finals matchup will be complete upon the conclusion of the Final Four bout between the LPU Pirates and the San Beda Red Lions.

Only ahead by two possessions in the payoff period, Cuenco hit a crucial triple to extend their lead to seven, 74-67, with still 2:40 left in the contest.

Free throws from Bonifacio, Escamis, and Hernandez then extended Mapua’s lead to its biggest at 11, and that proved to be enough as Mapua is now back in the Finals for the first time since the bubble season in early 2022.

Before this, down by one with still 4 minutes left in the fourth, Hernandez fired and hit a triple to overtake CSB, 67-65, at the 4:17 mark.

Hernandez then went two-of-three from the foul line in the following play, and a lay-in by Jopet Soriano with stil 3:29 in the game further extended Mapua’s lead to six, 71-65.

Migs Oczon tallied 17 points and six assists for the Taft-based squad, while graduating players Miggy Corteza, Prince Carlos, and Will Gozum scored 14, 10, and nine, respectively.

Also in his last game in the league, Robi Nayve finished with zero markers but with five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

The scores:

Mapua 78- Hernandez 22, Escamis 21, Cuenco 10, Bonifacio 9, Soriano 6, Rodillo 4, Recto 3, Asuncion 3, Igliane 0, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0

CSB 67- Oczon 17, Corteza 14, Carlos 10, Gozum 9, Sangco 5, Mara 5, Turco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 2, Nayve 0, Cajucom 0, Marasigan 0, Davis 0

Quarterscores: 14-18; 34-37; 56-55; 78-67