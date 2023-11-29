PBA: NLEX signs Chaffee to replace Robinson

Stokley Chaffee with the NLEX officials. Handout/NLEX Road Warriors.

MANILA -- NLEX has decided to tap Stokley Chaffee Jr. to replace Thomas Robinson as their import for the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, the team announced on Wednesday.

Robinson was given the pink slip after an incident with NorthPort in their game last week.

Robinson, who guided the Road Warriors to a 2-2 record, was fired in the wake of his verbal altercation with NorthPort governor Erick Arejola and team manager Pido Jarencio.

The decision to part ways with Robinson was a challenging but necessary one, said Larry Fonacier, NLEX team manager.

Fonacier said that apart from the incident with NorthPort, Robinson has taken a family vacation to Palawan when there were pressing issues to be taken care of.

“Thomas Robinson’s departure from the NLEX Road Warriors was a difficult but necessary decision. We value discipline, commitment, and teamwork, and unfortunately, his taking an unplanned vacation, and skipping team practices, compromised these principles," said Fonacier in a statement.

"The team’s success depends on a collective effort and a shared commitment, and we will continue to uphold these standards as we forge ahead in the season.”

Enter Chaffee Jr., a 26-year-old American out of Tennessee State.

Before signing with the Road Warriors, he played for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus from 2019 to 2021 and later made his mark in Finland with Kobrat from 2021 to 2022.

“I’m really happy and excited. It’s something new for me. I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, but rather high expectations. There are expectations from me not only on the court but also off the court, and, obviously, to win. I hope I can meet those expectations,” said Chaffee.

He will be tested when NLEX takes on unbeaten leader Magnolia on Friday.