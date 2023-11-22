PBA: Trollano's big game lifts NorthPort past NLEX

NLEX's Don Trollano in action against NorthPort. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Don Trollano stepped up in Kevin Alas' absence to help NLEX complete a 112-104 wire-to-wire victory over NorthPort on Wednesday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Trollano finished with 29 points, swishing four treys for the Road Warriors' bounce back win. Combined with Thomas Robinson's 30 points and 18 rebounds, NLEX was a tough opposition to hurdle for the Batang Pier.

Trollano set the tone for NLEX's aggression firing 18 of his 29 points in the opening period.

This allowed the Road Warriors to lead by as much as 16 points against the Joshua Munzon-led Batang Pier.

It was a huge relief for coach Frankie Lim who lost prized player Alas to a torn ACL in his left knee. The injury took place during their defeat to Terrafirma at the Ynares Center.

“It was pretty hard because we always use Kevin for our pick-and-roll plays. Right now we didn’t have that kind of player to execute our pick-and-roll,” said Lim.

He added that Trollano's aggressive start set the tone for their assault.

“I want Don to get started early. Maganda pag pumasok ang first shots n’ya, maganda talaga. He helped us a lot especially in the first quarter,” said Lim.

Down the drain went the efforts of four Batang Pier, who dished out double digits.

Miunzon scored 22, while import Venkatesha Join had 20 markers. Arvin Tolentino and Cade Flores scored 19 and 15, respectively.



But NLEX’s victory was marred by a shouting match between Robinson and NorthPort team consultant Pido Jarencio on their way to their respective dugouts.

“Naabutan ko nagmumurahan na sila,” said Lim.

“Siyempre tinatakot nila si Robinson, hindi naman papatakot yang isa. Ended up with bad words towards each other. Sabi ko pagpasensyahan mo na ganon talaga,” he added.

The Scores:

NLEX 112 – Robinson 30, Trollano 29, Rosales 15, Anthony 10, Herndon 8, Rodger 7, Semerad 5, Pascual 4, Miranda 2, Marcelo 2, Fajardo 0, Gabo 0

NORTHPORT 104 – Munzon 22, Jois 20, Tolentino 19, Flores 15, Chan 9, Calma 6, Paraiso 5, Salado 3, Ayaay 2, Yu 2, Taha 1, Caperal 0, Amores 0

QUARTERS: 37-23, 60-53, 91-77, 112-104

