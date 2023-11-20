PBA: Kevin Alas suffers third ACL injury of career

Kevin Alas of NLEX has suffered an ACL tear for the third time in his career. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Kevin Alas has suffered yet another major knee injury.

The 6-foot-1 guard was diagnosed with a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the NLEX Road Warriors announced on Monday.

“The NLEX Road Warriors have confirmed that Kevin Alas suffered a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), as revealed by the MRI results obtained on Monday and confirmed by well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas,” they wrote on their social media account.

The injury happened in the first quarter of the Road Warriors’ game against Terrafirma Dyip last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

This is the third time that the former Letran ace has suffered the injury, with the first one coming in the Road Warriors’ 2018 Philippine Cup semifinals matchup against the Magnolia Hotshots, and the second one during their 2019 Philippine Cup game against the Meralco Bolts.

Coincidentally, all of these happened at the same Antipolo venue.

The Road Warriors are still assessing the extent of the injury and will formulate his recovery process once it is already determined.

"Our thoughts are with Kevin Alas, and we wish him a speedy and successful rehabilitation process," the Road Warriors said.

In an Instagram post, Alas said he is leaning on his faith as he prepares for another long recovery.

"My knee may be hurting, but my spirit is not broken because I have Jesus Christ in my life," said Alas. "Thank you to everyone who's been praying [for] and encouraging me."

Alas was averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game for NLEX in three appearances in the 2023 Commissioner's Cup.