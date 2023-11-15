PBA: NLEX erases huge deficit, stuns San Miguel in OT

NLEX import Thomas Robinson led the way in their comeback vs. San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- NLEX pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win, stunning San Miguel Beer in overtime, 117-113, on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

It was Kris Rosales who knocked down the biggest shots of the night, allowing the Road Warriors to come back and eventually force the extension.

Rosales drained six treys, ending up with 19 points and four assists.

“I had a horrible first half today… but we kept playing hard, showed character and got the win,” he said during the post game presser.

Import Thomas Robinson topscored with 42 points on top of 20 rebounds for the Road Warriors.

“My team showed a lot of character tonight and they were very patient even after being down 19 points, they didn’t stop playing. I give credit to Kris for making the big shots, and not to forget Thomas Robinson. He didn’t want to lose this game,” said NLEX coach Frankie Lim.

San Miguel import Ivan Aska fouled out with still 6:28 to play, hurting the Beermen's chances of holding onto their lead. He had 21 points and nine rebounds in less than 30 minutes; SMB led 93-87 at the time of his exit.

The two squads were neck and neck in the opening quarter before the Beermen started pulling away in the second period through the incursions of Aska and Terrence Romeo.

Romeo’s trey near the buzzer gave San Miguel a 62-47 halftime lead over NLEX.

Robinson managed to trim the lead to 10 points, and Don Trollano's free throws further got it down to 79-72 late in the third.

Kevin Alas then instigated an 8-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to cut the deficit further to 82-80 for NLEX, but San Miguel turned to their gunners and reestablished a 93-83 lead with over 7 minutes remaining.



The Road Warriors got as close as four points, 103-99, with Alas, Robinson and Kris Rosales battling it out for crucial baskets with 2:03 minutes to go.

Rosales knocked down a triple that put NLEX within one, 103-102, but Romeo pulled off a sneaky layup that gave San Miguel a three-point breather with with 56 seconds to go.

Rosales then escaped the Beermen's defense to rattle in a trey that tied the count, 105-all with 9 ticks before regulation.

It was neck-and-neck again in the extension period until Alas and Anthony Semerad sank the important freebies for the victory.

Romeo finished with 28 points in a failed effort for the Beermen. Reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo had 22 points and 16 boards, while CJ Perez finished with 25 in the loss.

The Scores:

NLEX 117 – Robinson 42, Rosales 19, Alas 18, Rodger 9, Anthony 8, Herndon 8, Nieto 4, Trollano 4, Semerad 4, Marcelo 1, Fajardo 0, Miranda 0

SAN MIGUEL 113 – Romeo 28, Perez 25, Aska 21, Fajardo 22, Ross 6, Enciso 5, Teng 2, Tautuaa 2, Brondial 2, Tautuaa 2, Bulanadi 0

QUARTERS: 24-27, 47-62, 74-82, 105-105, 117-113

