MANILA -- There's no denying that Blacklist Rivalry's newly-formed roster is one to be feared as it features household names in the Pinoy Dota 2 scene.

With all of its players, aside from Karl "Karl" Baldovino, having played in the The International (TI), the team has already started building a reputation as a potential representative of the Southeast Asian region in Dota 2.

But for team captain Timothy "TIMS" Randrup, expectations should be managed properly.

"Para sa 'kin, pangit kasi na mag-expect nang masyado mataas e. Ang mapa-promise lang namin ay gagawin namin 'yung best namin na as much as possible mag-qualify sa tournaments na majors and especially TI," TIMS said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He also said he wanted to improve the consistency in his new team as he feels this was what was lacking in his former team.

TIMS' former team, Indonesia-based BOOM Esports, placed in the 9th-12th bracket of the recently concluded TI, having achieved an upset after they eliminated Russia-based defending champions Team Spirit on the first day of the main event.

For TIMS, however, being a veteran in the Dota 2 pro scene is not enough to pull their weight as they still need to come up with outside-the-box strategies to avoid being stagnant in their growth.

"Ang feel kong magiging lamang namin dahil from four different teams kami [ay] marami kaming idea sa in-game na pwede naming paghalu-haluin, he said.

He added that he's a bit more confident with his team now since there is no language barrier between the players.

"Nagta-Tagalog kaming lima e so mas madaling mag-communicate kumpara sa dating teams namin na may mga foreign players."

Blacklist Rivalry's journey in the international Dota 2 pro scene is set to begin next year in the Division 1 of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after acquiring the slot of Malaysia and Singapore-based team RSG.

With TIMS at the helm, the Blacklist Rivalry roster is composed of Carlo "Kuku" Palad, Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto, Nico "eyyou" Barcelon, and Karl.

Blacklist International is the esports division of Tier One Entertainment which is co-founded by Tryke Gutierrez and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao.