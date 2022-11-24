Blacklist International has expanded their reach in the esports scene, finally revealing their star-studded roster for Dota 2.

PH Dota's redemption team?@BLACKLISTINTL enters Dota 2 professional scene, announces official roster for the DPC 2023 season:



Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto

Nico "Eyyoudota" Barcelon

Karl "Karl" Baldovino



📷:Blacklist | via @kennedyzcaacbay pic.twitter.com/kuvXIoWGS6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 24, 2022

Veterans Carlo "Kuku" Palad, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto, Nico "Eyyou" Barcelon, and Karl "Karl" Baldovino were tapped by Blacklist, Tier One Entertainment's esports division, together with Rivalry SEA for the upcoming season of Dota Pro Circuit 2023.

Blacklist International roster. From left to right: TIMS, Tryke Gutierrez (co-owner of Blacklist International), Raven, Karl, Kuku, eyyou. 📷: Tryke Gutierrez/Twitter

According to Blacklist's post, the team's mission is for them to regain some "redemption."

This may be because no all-Filipino team made it into the recently concluded The International 11, the biggest annual Dota 2 tournament.

However, several Filipinos from different international teams made it into the playoffs but have yet to claim the top prize of the tournament.

All the members of the roster are also not strangers in competing in the international scene as Kuku and Karl (also known as Santino) were previously under T1, TIMS was under BOOM Esports, Raven was under Fnatic, and eyyou was under Polaris Esports.

Except for Karl, all the members of the roster had also previously played under TNC Predator's banner, another Philippine-based team.

TNC housed Raven, Kuku, and eyyou during the moment the team cemented their name in the Dota 2 scene after eliminating fan favorites and North American giant team OG in The International 2016, which is still considered in the community as "the biggest upset of all time" in Dota 2 history.

Blacklist International has also made a name for itself in the esports community after claiming several crowns in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

Tier One Entertainment is co-founded by Tryke Gutierrez and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao. They also co-own Blacklist International.