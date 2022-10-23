Blacklist lift their trophy after winning the MPL Season 10 title. Courtesy: MPL Philippines​

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International on Sunday regained the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League title after demolishing Echo PH in their Season 10 Grand Finals showdown at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario pulled off a surprise Valentina jungler pick to dominate Game 1. Wise racked up 7 kills and 5 assists with the mage hero.

Echo went forth with a Valir-Lylia burst-heavy combo for Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Alston "Sanji" Pabico to counter Blacklist's signature Ultimate Ultimate Bonding Experience (U-UBE) strategy in Game 2, and Yawi anew led Echo past the Codebreakers in Game 3.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap led Blacklist to the equalizer, while Hadji exploded with a Maniac to highlight Game 4, and reach match point.

Blacklist then banked on a dominant win in Game 6 to claim the title, after Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's (Lolita) Noumenon Blast, leading to the team fight, and the base takedown.

Edward was crowned the Grand Finals MVP for his consistent performance with Benedetta, and Paquito.

Season 10 marked the return of the V33wise tandem who sat out Season 9 to rest. Blacklist missed the playoffs amid duo's absence.

It was one of the V33Wise-powered Blacklist's most competitive seasons, after stamping dominance in MPL Season 7 and Season 8.

Last Saturday, they defeated Echo and bagged the opportunity to defend their world title at the M4 World Championships which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15 next year.