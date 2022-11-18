MANILA - Philippine-based esports organization Tier One Entertainment has locked in a Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) slot, putting them a step closer to building a Dota 2 team for Blacklist International.

The organization's CEO Tryke Gutierrez, a former Dota 2 shoutcaster, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Tier One, which has teams for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds, among others, acquired the slot from Singaporean organization RSG.

Now, they will need to sign players.

"This is so unreal but like what I said before, if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough. Our journey back to the first game I fell in love with starts today," Gutierrez said on his Facebook account.

"I would like to thank my friend Jayf Soh of RSG for being such a professional through out this whole deal process. We will continue what you started," he added.

This comes as the Dota 2 scene was rocked with roster shuffles after The International, notably the exit of Southeast Asian Games gold medalist-laden Polaris Esports, and T1, which saw powerhouse Carlo"Kuku" Palad exit from the squad. Pinoy Dota 2 carry Marc “Raven” Fausto also parted ways with Fnatic earlier this month.

Gutierrez previously floated the idea of having a "Philippine redeem team" for Dota 2, after Pinoy stars tried their luck with internationally-affiliated squads.