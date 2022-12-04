MANILA - National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Dota 2 teams are still standing in the International Esports Federation World Championships, while Tekken bet Andreij "Doujin" Albar will exit the group stages early to cap off the weekend games held in Bali, Indonesia.

DOTA 2

The country's Dota 2 team are through to the playoffs aftrer notching a 4-1 record in the group stages, winning their best-of-one matches against Nepal, Venezuela, New Zealand, and Costa Rica.

Sibol, who fielded in players from Grindsky Esports, suffered their lone loss in the elimination stages against Myanmar.

MOBILE LEGENDS

After opening their campaign with a loss against rival team Indonesia, Sibol's ML:BB team, fielding in reigning world champions Blacklist International, swept their lower bracket matches against Slovenia (2-0).

Sibol's ML team will see action once more on December 6, Tuesday.

TEKKEN

Meanwhile Albar ended his Tekken 7 campaign early after a group stage elimination.

Albar lost in sweeps against Ivory Coast, and Poland, and bounced back in Day 2 with sweeps against Columbia and Laos.

However, the bounce-back wins were not enough for the 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist's IESF campaign.