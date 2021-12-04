Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday said a planned meet-up in the Philippines with Floyd Mayweather Jr. would primarily be a basketball game.

Pacquiao said the charity game, initially scheduled for January, would pit separate teams formed by the 2 retired boxers.

Two former NBA players would also be playing, he added.

Funds raised from the event would be donated to a foundation, Pacquiao said.

Asked if he expected a political endorsement from Mayweather during the event, Pacquiao said politics was out of their game.

“Ang purpose namin is basketball game, sports, ‘yon ang ano. Kung ano man 'yung pulitika natin dito, sa atin ito. Iba naman sa amin, sa sports ‘yon, basketball,” he said.

Mayweather earlier said in an online interview he would “absolutely” co-sign or support Pacquiao’s presidential run.

With the game possibly slated weeks before the campaign period, Pacquiao said there was no other time to hold it, especially after his last fight with Yordenis Ugas.

“Wala nang ibang time eh, katatapos ko lang lumaban ng August. After August, wala naman tayong ginagawang activities so basketball na lang,” he siad.

A big basketball fan along with Mayweather, Pacquiao once played for the PBA franchise now known as Terrafirma Dyip before establishing the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

RELATED VIDEO