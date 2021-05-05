Mayweather says Pacquiao is 'the best fighter I've ever fought'

Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. File/Reuters

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has conceded that Manny Pacquiao indeed was the best he has ever faced inside the boxing ring.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a much anticipated bout seven years ago, and he acknowledged that the Filipino stood out among the best he has ever fought in his 50-fight career.

“The best fighter I’ve ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao because of his movement. He’s a hell of a fighter,” Floyd Jr. admitted during his appearance on The Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

It's a big statement coming from an unbeaten fighter who has squared off with the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto, and Shane Mosley.

“And I can see why he won so many fights, and I can see why he’s going down as a Hall of Famer because of certain moves that he makes,” said Mayweather.

The two faced off on May 2, 2015 in a highly lucrative bout that took years to make.

It generated up to $400 million in gross revenues and broken PPV viewership records in the US with 4.6 million buys.

Mayweather reportedly pocketed $180 million for the bout, while Pacquiao took home $120 million.

But Mayweather claimed he earned more than what's been reported.

“For Pacquiao, I made $300 million," he said.

Other fighters he acknowledged include Miguel Cotto and Emmanuel Augustus.

He said Augustus, nicknamed "The Drunken Master," was the roughest he fought in the ring because of his awkward style, while Cotto is the strongest.

