Floyd backs up Pacquiao's presidential campaign

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be visiting the Philippines soon to help his former nemesis and fellow great Sen. Manny Pacquiao with the latter's presidential campaign.

Mayweather revealed in an interview posted on FightHype's Youtube channel that he is going to participate in a celebrity basketball game with Pacquiao.

"Me and Pacquiao, we're actually gonna play basketball in the Philippines. That's coming up soon. I think January," said the unbeaten boxing champion.

"You already know what I got," he added, referring to his basketball skills.

Both Pacquiao and Mayweather are big basketball fans.

The retired 8-division champion suited up for PBA team KIA, before establishing the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

When asked if he's going to co-sign or support Pacquiao's presidential campaign, Mayweather responded: "Absolutely."

Pacquiao and Mayweather figured in boxing highest grossing match back in 2015, wherein the latter won via decision.

