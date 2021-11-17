Thirdy Ravena will not play in San-En's games against the Seahorses Mikawa on December 4 and 5. (c) B.LEAGUE

(UPDATED) Thirdy Ravena has been suspended for two games and fined 100,000 yen after he damaged the sponsor signboard of the Toyama Grouses after their game last Sunday.

Ravena's team, the San-En NeoPhoenix, announced the development on Wednesday.

The NeoPhoenix lost in painful fashion, 90-89, after Ravena missed a potential game-tying free throw with less than a second to go and saw his putback attempt go off-target. Squandered in the defeat was Ravena's best game of the 2021-22 B.League season so far, as he put up 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting on top of nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

San-En said that there was "an act of beating and damaging the sponsor signboard of the court end" after the game was over.

Ravena had been in tears after the match and had to be consoled by his teammates and coaches, as well as Toyama imports Joshua Smith and Dwight Ramos.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to Toyama Grouses, Toyama Grouses partner companies, and all concerned," San-En said in a statement. "We also apologize for making the visitors feel uncomfortable."

Ravena will not play in San-En's games against the Seahorses Mikawa on December 4 and 5 as part of his sanctions.

In a statement, Ravena expressed his remorse for his actions.

"To the Neophoenix Boosters, sponsors, management, my teammates and coaches, especially the Toyama Grouses organization, sponsors, everyone involved, I deeply apologize that something like this happened," said Ravena, who is in his second season in the B.League as an Asian import.

"With the series of losses and personal bad games, I let my emotions get the best of me," he admitted. "The chance of actually winning a game, but losing it because of me was just too much at that point."

"Again, I apologize to everyone."

Ravena was encouraged by the NeoPhoenix to "reflect" on the matter, with general manager Hideki Higashi stressing that he must "act with a firm mind on a regular basis."

The loss to Toyama was San-En's sixth straight of the season. They currently have a 3-11 record in the West Division of the B.League.