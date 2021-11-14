Big Thirdy game for naught as Toyama sweeps San-En

Thirdy Ravena's explosive output was not enough to lift San-En to victory. (c) B.LEAGUE

(UPDATED) Thirdy Ravena had his best game of the season but the San-En NeoPhoenix still fell in excruciating fashion to the Toyama Grouses, 90-89, on Sunday afternoon at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ravena put up 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting, along with nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals, but he missed a free throw in the final second that denied San-En a chance to force overtime.

Dwight Ramos shone on the other end, tallying a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists.

The Grouses swept their weekend series against the visiting NeoPhoenix, having also won on Saturday 92-77. Toyama now has a 4-10 record in the West Division.

Meanwhile, the NeoPhoenix dropped its sixth straight game, falling to 3-11 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

It was a nip-and-tuck game where neither team could take control but the Grouses surged ahead by four points, 86-82, off a jumper by Naoki Uto with just a minute and a half to go. On the other end, Robert Carter nailed a triple to trim the lead to one point, 86-85, with 1:12 to play.

Toyama captain Julian Mavunga missed a jumper in their next possession, but Ramos rose highest for the tip-in that restored a three-point advantage, 88-85, with 52 seconds to go. San-En appeared headed for defeat when Morihisa Yamauchi bricked a triple, but Josh Smith also fumbled his hook shot on the other end to give the NeoPhoenix a window of opportunity.

It was Ravena who made the most of the possession, using a Carter screen to free himself for the game-tying three-pointer with just 2.2 seconds to play.

Unfortunately for the NeoPhoenix, they lost Keijuro Matsui on a series of screens in the next Toyama possession, and he nailed the go-ahead jumper with 0.7 to play.

San-En still had a chance, with Carter throwing a lob for Ravena for a potential game-tying layup. Ravena was fouled on the play by Brice Johnson, and had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line. The former Ateneo star made the first but missed the second; he was able to grab the offensive rebound but his putback didn't draw iron as time expired.

An emotional Ravena had to be consoled by his teammates and coaching staff after the game, as San-En's woes in the season continue.

Carter had 20 points and five rebounds to back up Ravena.

Smith led the way for Toyama with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Mavunga finished with 12 points and 11 assists.

San-En play again on December 4 against Seahorses Mikawa, while the Grouses will visit the Ryukyu Golden Kings, also on December 4.



FROM THE ARCHIVES