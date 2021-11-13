Home  >  Sports

B.League: Ramos, Toyama cruise past Thirdy, NeoPhoenix

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2021 08:54 PM

Dwight Ramos finished with 15 points to lead Toyama to an easy win over NeoPhoenix on Saturday. B.League media
Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses overpowered Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix 92-77 in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Grouses used a huge third quarter to pull away from NeoPhoenix with the score at 71-54.

Ramos finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

His 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining gave Toyama a 92-72 advantage, the biggest in the game.

It was a big victory for Grouses who improved to 3-10.

Ravena, meanwhile, tallied 13 points including 3 triples, as San-En sank to a similar record.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liaño and Ibaraki Robots lost 105-96 to the Nick Fazekas-led Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Adastria Mito Arena.

Fazekas orchestrated a furious rally in the payoff period to finish with 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Gomez de Liaño had his best game of the season thus far with 13 points on 3-of-7 3-point shooting to go with 5 rebounds.

With the loss, Robots dropped to 2-11.

