Toyama import Dwight Ramos defends San-En's Thirdy Ravena in their B.League game. (c) B.LEAGUE

Toyama import Dwight Ramos has no doubt that Thirdy Ravena will come back stronger after San-En's painful defeat to the Grouses in the B.League last Sunday.

Ravena played his best game of the 2021-22 season so far on Sunday, putting up 26 points on an efficient 11-of-14 shooting clip, to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 27 minutes.

It was Ravena who kept San-En in the game, and his three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left tied the count at 88 before Keijuro Matsui nailed the go-ahead jumper with 0.7 to go, 90-88. San-En still had a chance, and they went to Ravena on the alley-oop off an inbound pass by Robert Carter. He was fouled on the play and made the first free throw, but missed the second.

Ravena fought off three Toyama players for the offensive rebound, but his putback was off the mark as time expired.

"My boy Thirdy, it was tough for him," said Ramos after the game. "But I'm happy we won. He (Ravena) played a good game too, a really good game."

Ramos was no slouch as he tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards, including a clutch tip-in in the final minute that preceded Ravena's game-tying three-pointer.

He was quick to console Ravena, who was in tears after the final buzzer. Also giving Ravena words of encouragement was Toyama import Joshua Smith, who played in 2018 for the TNT KaTropa, the team of Ravena's father Bong.

"We're really good buddies, and he played a great game today. He kept their team in the game," Ramos said of Ravena.

"It was tough for him, but one thing about Thirdy is, whenever he gets his pain, his heartbreak, he always comes back better. So I'm looking forward to him. He's for sure gonna get better after this," he added.

Ramos said that Ravena was one of the first people he met when he got to the Philippines, where he was supposed to play for Ravena's alma mater, the Ateneo de Manila University.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to change plans, however, and he opted to turn pro in Japan's B.League while there is yet no certainty on when the UAAP season can commence.

Though sad that it came at the expense of a good friend, Ramos is quite happy with the improvement that Toyama has shown in recent games.

After a shaky start to their campaign, the Grouses have now won three straight games to improve to 4-10 in the West Division of the B.League.

"It was really close. They made their adjustments, and we just kept trying to play and play, and I was just happy we came out with the win, with the last shot," said Ramos.

Ravena's NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, have lost six straight games to drop to 3-11 on the season.