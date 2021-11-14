Thirdy Ravena cut an emotional figure after San-En's tough loss to Toyama. (c) B.LEAGUE

Toyama imports Josh Smith and Dwight Ramos were among those who consoled Thirdy Ravena after the thrilling game between the Grouses and the San-En NeoPhoenix on Sunday at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos and the Grouses came away with a 90-89 victory, escaping a late rally by Ravena and the NeoPhoenix.

Ravena had tied the game with a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left, only for San-En to give up the go-ahead jump shot to Keijuro Matsui for a 90-88 led with 0.7 left. The NeoPhoenix had one more chance to force overtime after Ravena was fouled, but the Filipino import misfired on his second free throw and fell short in his putback attempt.

Ravena was clearly distraught after the game, as San-En suffered its sixth consecutive defeat of the 2021-22 B.League season. He was immediately given a pep talk by his teammates and coaches, and was also approached by Ramos and Smith.

Ramos and Ravena played together in Gilas Pilipinas, while Smith was a former import for the TNT KaTropa -- the team of Ravena's father Bong -- in 2018.

Squandered in the loss was Ravena's finest effort of the B.League season so far, as he had 26 points on superb 11-of-14 shooting from the field along with nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.