MANILA, Philippines -- Dwight Ramos wants to see a packed crowd at the Philippine Arena when Gilas Pilipinas plays there in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers next year.

The Philippines will host Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27 at the massive venue in Bocaue, Bulacan, which has a seating capacity of 55,000 fans.

"I hope so," said Ramos at the sidelines of the PVL Reinforced Conference game between F2 Logistics and Akari, Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Lebanon's crowd was huge when we went there. So hopefully when they come here, we can show 'em, our crowd is even better," he added.

Dwight Ramos goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas lost a close game to Lebanon, 85-81, in the fourth window of the qualifiers last August 25. Ramos contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in that game, which saw Jordan Clarkson score 27 points in a losing effort at the packed Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex.

Ramos has been a key contributor for the Philippines throughout the qualifiers, averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds through eight games. He was called up by Chot Reyes anew in the fifth window, where Gilas completed a sweep of Jordan (74-66) and Saudi Arabia (76-63) on the road.

The Filipino-American forward was proud of how they played in the fifth window, even if his own numbers took a dip.

"I think that was two good team wins. You could tell by just how balanced the scoring was. Obviously there's still stuff we need to work on, but that comes with time and more practice. So we're on the way up," he said.

Ramos was held to just five points on 2-of-11 shooting against Jordan, although he also had four steals, four assists, and three rebounds. He contributed 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting along with four assists and three boards against Saudi Arabia.

"I'm not too worried [about my performance]," said Ramos. "I'll go back to Japan, keep working, keep trying to get better."

"I mean, we're just trying to get two more wins against Lebanon and Jordan. Gonna be two tough games at home," he added.

