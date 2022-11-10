It looks like the learning experience is starting to pay off.

Gilas Pilipinas got their two-game Middle East trip going on a rousing, scrappy start, beating Jordan 74-66 Friday morning (Manila time) in the ongoing Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Led by Scottie Thompson's hustle plays and a better-than-their-usual shooting from long distance, the Philippines rode a second-half surge to down the FIBA Asia Cup semifinalists.

After a close first half that saw a fired-up Jordan lead 41-37 at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, the Filipinos clamped down on defense after the break, then capitalized on the hosts' errors and missed 3-pointers with patient execution on offense.

Kai Sotto, who joined the team straight from Australia, finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds, Ray Parks added 13 and 3 3-pointers, and reigning PBA MVP Thompson chipped in 8 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists for the visitors.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 74 – Sotto 16, Parks 13, Perez 11, Thompson 8, Pogoy 7, Ramos 5, Aguilar 5, Erram 4, Malonzo 3, Kouame 2, Oftana 0.

Jordan 66 – Tucker 23, Al Dwairi 18, Bzai 9, H. Abbas 7, Ibrahim 6, Alhendi 3, Alhamarsheh 0, Z. Abbas 0, Hussein 0, Kanaan 0, Alnajdawi 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 37-41, 58-51, 74-66.