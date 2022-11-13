With their opponents playing an inspired game in front a feverish home crowd, Gilas Pilipinas knew it was useful having a 7-foot-2 they could rely on when things got tough.

Coach Chot Reyes and his squad overcame a determined Saudi Arabia to win 76-63 in the Asian qualifiers on Sunday (Saudi time) for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Kai Sotto had another impactful game, finishing with 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks, as all Gilas starters scored at least 9 points — a balanced attack anchored on their big man that sufficed completing a 2-0 Middle East trip.

The Philippines, which raised its record to 5-3, closes out its group assignments with a home-and-home series against Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 24, respectively.

Gilas knew immediately this wasn't the same Saudi team they bludgeoned by 38 points at Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

The first quarter ended 16-all. And just when the Filipinos thought they were going to coast to victory in the second half, the hosts trailed only by 16 points the most.

In the fourth quarter, Mathna Almarwani hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Hazim Bader A Aljohar to draw within 69-61 near the last 2 minutes.

But Gilas made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Roger Pogoy added 13 points and 3 3-pointers, Dwight Ramos chipped in 13 points and 4 assists, and CJ Perez had 10 for the Philippines, who enjoyed a 38-26 disparity in defensive rebounds.

Scottie Thompson – who tallied 9 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals – connected with Sotto on a perfectly executed alley-oop to extend the Philippines' lead 65-53 with 5:30 left in the game.