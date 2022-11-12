File/PBA Media Bureau

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking forward to Gilas Pilipinas seeing action in front of a hometown crowd early next year.

Two home games in February will allow Pinoy fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final window of the Asian Qualifiers.

“February will be a big window for us. We’re hosting it and at the same time, it’s against Jordan and Lebanon. That’s quite an interesting two games for us. It’s also preparatory for the World Cup training. That’s the last window as well for the Qualifiers,” said SBP president Al Panlilio.

For the sixth window, Gilas is hoping to bring Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee as naturalized player.

With only a few documents left to be completed, SBP officials are confident the 2-time PBA Best Import and five-time champion can attain Philippine naturalization in time for the February window.

“We’re working on Brownlee. Hopefully, we can bring him in for the sixth window. I know it’s a bit tight, but we’re getting support from the Senate and Congress. There’s just a few documents we have to submit. We’ve followed up on how to push them kasi November na,” said Panlilio.

The Philippines is set to take on Lebanon on February 24, then Jordan on February 27.

In their last encounter in the fourth window last August 25, the Philippines lost to Lebanon, 85-81, in Beirut with NBA Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson on board.

Clarkson will not be around when the Philippines takes on Lebanon again, but Gilas will be banking on the possibility of having Brownlee.

The Philippines defeated Jordan, 74-66, recently in Amman and looks to wrap up its fifth window campaign with another victory over Saudi Arabia, a team which it beat soundly in the fourth window, 84-46, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.