Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee felt like he was already donning the national colors when they battled Bay Area over the weekend.

He came out with his guns blazing, scoring 46 points while helping the gin Kings hand a 111-93 beatdown against the Dragons.

"I guess there’s motivation. They are the top team in the league. It was 4-0. We just want to come out and play hard, give them a good game, try to focus on our defense," Brownlee, one of the candidates for Gilas Pilipinas, said following their victory.

Prior to their loss to Ginebra, Bay Area defeated Blackwater, NorthPort, Phoenix Fuel LPG and Converge.

But the Kings found an opening in the second half, stifling the Dragons with defense en route to an 18-point victory.

"I was just representing for the league and the Philippines. They are a great guest team. We just try to represent our league and try to play hard," said Brownlee.

Brownlee is considered a strong candidate as Gilas' naturalized player, but his naturalization is still pending before Congress.

Sen. Francis Tolentino urged the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to speed up the process by filing the needed documents to kick start the naturalization process.

