Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone has no qualms about calling on Justin Brownlee to play for them in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, even if the veteran reinforcement will be at a height disadvantage against other imports.

The Commissioner's Cup has a height limit of 6-foot-10, and the 34-year-old Brownlee is measured at 6-foot-4 and 5/8. This makes him the shortest import in the conference, per PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon III. No other import is shorter than 6-foot-8.

This, however, does not worry Cone.

"We have Christian [Standhardinger] and Japeth [Aguilar], so if we bring in a big import, a big 6-10 import, he's gonna limit the time on the floor for either Christian or Japeth," Cone explained in a recent interview.

"Justin is a mismatch hell to any team. He allows us to continue to play Japeth and Christian in the regular minutes. They are two of our best players, so you don't want to bring in a big import and make one of your best players sit down. So, that's our advantage -- we have our two big guys, and that allows us to bring in a smaller import," he added.

This won't be the first time that Brownlee has played in the Commissioner's Cup. He also did so in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the conference. In 2018, he won Best Import honors and led Ginebra to the championship.

In his most recent stint with the Gin Kings, Brownlee helped them win the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Cone is confident that Brownlee will be his usual efficient self in the Commissioner's Cup, while also allowing Standhardinger and Aguilar to flourish in their roles.

"We're gonna have problems defending the other big men, although Christian's a great defender, and we think he can do a yeoman's job handling the other imports," said the coach.

"There's not gonna be a lot of imports who can guard Justin. Because Justin is too quick for the big guys, and if they play him with a smaller player, he can overpower them. So like I said, he's mismatch hell for the other teams," he added.

Ginebra will open its campaign in the Commissioner's Cup on Sunday, September 25, against Converge.

