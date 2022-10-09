PBA: Brownlee drops 46 points in Ginebra's blowout win vs Bay Area

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra's charge against Bay Area. PBA Images

Justin Brownlee exploded for 46 points as Barangay Ginebra handed Bay Area a 111-93 beatdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena on Sunday.

After a tight first half, the Kings used a stifling defense in the third quarter to foil the Dragons who beat four other PBA clubs before meeting Ginebra.

In those last two quarters, Ginebra outran and outfoxed the taller Bay Area squad, who had new reinforcement in Andrew Johnson.

The Kings led by as much as 28 points.

"It was really our defense. They have been tearing us apart in that first half, but I was really pleased with the intensity of the first half. It was a lot of fun," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Cone added they met Bay Area at a perfect time, shortly after the Dragons survived a bruising game against Converge.

"They had a really tough game on Friday against Converge, they took a lot of energy in that game," he said.

Brownlee drained 4 triples and went 17-of-26 from the field to go with his 12 rebounds.

Jamie Malonzo added 17 markers for Ginebra, which also got 11 from Christian Standhardinger.

Ginebra got 22 points off Bay Area's turnovers apart from 27 second-chance points. The Kings also did damage with their running game, scoring 11 fastbreak points against the Dragons' 4.

The Kings came off a 99-91 win over the Meralco Bolts after a 93-71 beatdown at the hands of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 111 – Brownlee 46, Malonzo 17, Standhardinger 11, Pringle 10, Thompson 8, J.Aguilar 5, Gray 5, Pessumal 3, Onwubere 2, Tenorio 2, Pinto 2, R.Aguilar 0, Mariano 0

BAY AREA 93 – Nicholson 28, Yang 15, Lam 13, Blankley 8, Liu 8, Ewing 8, Si 5, Reid 4, Zhu 2, Zheng 2, Song 0, Liang 0, Ju 0

QUARTERS: 26-28, 50-48, 85-66, 111-93

