The Philippine Arena hosts the FIBA World Cup Qualifier between the Philippines and Australia in Bocaue Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan will host the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in February, with Gilas Pilipinas playing Lebanon and Jordan.

Sonny Barrios, the executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), confirmed the development on Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Talagang Philippine Arena siya, whatever would have been the outcome," he explained. "Kasi if you look back, 'yung February [2022] window, sa Araneta [Coliseum]. 'Yung nakaraan na August 29 game na fourth window, sa Mall of Asia [Arena]."

"At ito ngang window 6, sa Philippine Arena," he added.

The three venues will be used for next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the qualifying windows serve as a "dress rehearsal" of sorts for local organizers, explained Barrios.

Gilas will play Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27. They currently have a 5-3 win-loss record in Pool E after beating Jordan and Saudi Arabia on the road in the fifth qualifying window.

"'Yun pong tatlong venue na 'yun ang lalaruan sa World Cup. So, hangga't maari, nilalaruan na natin. Parang nago-OJT na rin 'yung local organizing committee namin kapag nagho-host tayo sa iba't ibang venue natin," said Barrios.

"So 'yung Philippine Arena, talagang naka-schedule tayo doon. 'Yung dalawang laro sa Pebrero," he added.

This will be the first time that Gilas will play at the Philippine Arena since their infamous brawl against Australia in July 2018.

The Philippine Arena, which has a maximum seating capacity of 55,000, will host the final phase of next year's World Cup.

