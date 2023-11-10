Photo from Blacklist International

MANILA – Blacklist International has finally announced its revamped Dota 2 roster, with Abed Yusop marking his return to Southeast Asia after his stint in North America.

As wished by many Pinoy Dota fans, Abed is finally returning to the Philippines to head an all-star Filipino lineup with Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Juan Carlo "Carlo" Chua Manalo.

Blacklist Dota 2 saw a disappointing run last season, as they failed to ace The International 2023 - Southeast Asia Qualifier, losing to Team SMG in the finals, 0-3, which had led to the roster shuffle.

Meanwhile, Abed and his former squad, US-based Shopify Rebellion, also failed to deliver results after exiting The International world championships early in the lower bracket.

A week ago, former Blacklist captain Carlo "Kuku" Palad posted on his social media accounts that he is looking for a team, but there was no official announcement then if he will be retained or not.

This announcement makes it official as he was withdrawn from the lineup. Raven and Tims, meanwhile, kept their seats in the Blacklist squad.

Gabbi is also back in Southeast Asia after joining European squad Entity in the TI 2023, where they denied Tundra back-to-back victories.

The squad's first mission is the ESL One Kuala Lumpur Open Qualifiers, according to the team's announcement.