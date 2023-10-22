Dota 2: Abed, Rebellion exit The International 2023

Fans of Shopify Rebellion were left disappointed as the North American squad exited The International Dota 2 championships after losing to co-NA team TMS, 2-0, on Sunday.

Cavite-born Dota 2 star Abed Yusop and his squad in showed in Game 1 that they had the potential to win the series. Still, they eventually fell into the hands of TSM, as Rebellion's Dark Willow pick for Artour "Arteezy" Babaev failed to meet expectations.

Game 2 was a stomp, as TSM played a hard-push lineup with Lycan and Luna. The match ended in less than 30 minutes.

Their lackluster performance at TI 2023 made some Pinoy fans think that Abed should leave the team for a better opportunity to win Majors or even the Aegis of Champions.

Currently playing as an import for a foreign team, some say Abed should return to Southeast Asia.

Abed previously played for Filipino teams including MSI-EvoGT and Execration.

Meanwhile, another Pinoy Dota 2 star is still in the tilt.

Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos and the rest of European squad Entity will fight for their tournament lives on Monday morning (Manila time).

To win is a tall order because they will face former world champions Tundra Esports, which also hails from Europe. Included in Tundra's star-studded lineup is Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, two-time The International winner.

ROSTER:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik