Gabbi at The International. (Screengrab from Dota 2/YouTube)

Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos and his squad Entity deny Tundra Esports of its back-to-back The International championship dreams as they eliminate the world champs, 2-0, Monday morning (Manila time).

Coming into the series as underdogs, Entity proved themselves at the main stage as they came back to life in Game 1 after being behind by at least 21k net worth.

Gabbi notched 9 kills and 9 assists across his name on his Primal Beast while recording 4 deaths. Alimzhan "watson" Islambekov, meanwhile, dealt the most damage on his Naga Siren with 43.9k.

Game 2 of the series was more of a stomp, as Tundra failed to win midgame clashes despite a bit of gold lead from an Alchemist lineup.

Postgame chants mentioning Gabbi's name in the crowd were also captured on video at the venue in Seattle, USA.

Gabbi is the remaining Pinoy player at The International after Abed Yusop and North American squad Shopify Rebellion exited the tilt early.

They were stomped by fellow NA team TSM, 2-0.

Gabbi and the rest of Entity will fight for tournament life later today. They will face Virtus.pro in a best-of-three series at the lower bracket.

One series loss will mean elimination for the Pinoy Dota 2 star and the squad.

ENTITY ROSTER: