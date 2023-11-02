Dota 2: Is Kuku leaving Blacklist?

Pinoy Dota 2 professional player Carlo "Kuku" Palad posted on his social media accounts that he is looking for a new team.

Currently playing as position 5 support for Blacklist Dota 2, Kuku seems to be eyeing the same role or a coaching stint for another team.

However, the team has not posted any official announcements as of writing.

Karl Baldovino and Damien "kpii" Chok departed the roster after a lackluster performance in The International 2023 - Southeast Asian Qualifiers. They lost to Team SMG in the finals, 3-0, and ended up missing the world championship.

Blacklist Dota's official roster includes Kuku, Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, and Timothy "Tims" Randrup. They still need offlane and middle players for next season.

In a Facebook post, co-owner of Blacklist International Tryke Gutierrez also seemed to be wooing Dota 2 middle star Abed Yusop to return to Southeast Asia.

Cavite native Abed is currently playing for North American team Shopify Rebellion, but his team has not seen success, especially at the world championships.

Fans were disappointed with Rebellion, which exited after a lower bracket loss against TSM. Some have urged Abed to leave the team after the mediocre results.

Their last main stage win at The International was in 2021.