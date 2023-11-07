UAAP: UP, NU look to seal Final 4 berths

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- League-leaders University of the Philippines and National University look to formalize their entry in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

UP and NU will be up against separate opponents at the Araneta Coliseum, with both squads needing a win to clinch their places in the semifinals.

The Fighting Maroons hope to rediscover their winning ways against the University of the East at 1 p.m., while the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back wins as they take on Far Eastern University at 4 p.m.

With identical 8-2 records, UP and NU are also trying to gain the separation from third-running De La Salle (7-3) in the chase for the twice-to-beat incentives. Currently the hottest team with a four-game winning streak, the Green Archers play against Adamson University at 6 p.m.

Defending champion Ateneo and last-place University of Santo Tomas collide at 11 a.m. to open another Wednesday quadruple header.

The fourth spot in the semifinals is up for grabs, with Adamson, Ateneo, and UE all in contention. Even the Tamaraws (3-7) are still in the mix even though they are two games out of the No. 4 slot.

Despite dropping a 79-88 decision to De La Salle last Sunday, UP remains on course for a fifth consecutive Final Four appearance. NU, which defeated Ateneo 65-61 last Saturday, is seeking to reach the Final Four for the second straight season.



RELATED VIDEO