UAAP: Jumamoy’s breakthrough game powers NU over Ateneo

UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University scored a crucial win over Ateneo de Manila University to improve its hopes of solidifying a top 2 spot and getting a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Bulldogs defeated the Blue Eagles, 65-61, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’ Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Prized rookie Reinhard Jumamoy finished with a career-high of 21 points alongside three assists, and two rebounds for the Jeff Napa-led squad.

NU improved to 8-2, while Ateneo fell to 4-6 in the standings. This is the third straight loss for the defending champions, whose Final 4 hopes took a blow with the result.