UE's Rey Remogat in action against the FEU Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the East remains in the hunt for a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

The Red Warriors defeated Far Eastern University, 87-86, in an overtime thriller on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Star guard Rey Remogat finished with 34 points to lead the way for UE.

The Recto-based squad improved to 4-6, tied with Ateneo de Manila University for fifth place, while FEU, on the other hand, fell to 3-7.