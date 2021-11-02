TNT guard Mikey Williams receives his Finals MVP award after the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT guard Mikey Williams was undoubtedly the breakout star of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, as his remarkable shotmaking lifted the Tropang GIGA to their first championship in six years.

The fourth overall pick in the PBA Rookie Draft, Williams led the PBA in scoring in his very first conference in the league. He averaged 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the Philippine Cup, emerging as a candidate for Best Player of the Conference honors.

He took his game to another level in TNT's championship series against the Magnolia Hotshots. After being limited by San Miguel's Chris Ross in the semifinals, Williams bounced back in a major way in the finals.

The 30-year-old averaged 27.6 points per game in the finals, shooting a remarkable 51.58% from the field -- including a truly blistering 54.55% from long range. He did it against a Magnolia team that took pride in its defense and featured hard-nosed defenders in Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, Rome dela Rosa, and even Calvin Abueva.

It was not surprising that Williams was named Finals MVP after TNT's conquest of Magnolia -- the first rookie in 18 years to win the award.

"We knew his talent. We knew the level of his talent, and we knew how perfect of a fit he would be in our system," TNT coach Chot Reyes said of Williams in an appearance on the "Call to Arms" podcast with Nikko Ramos.

Williams was solid in the elimination round and showed flashes of his explosive scoring ability at times, such as when he torched NLEX for 36 points. But he also had clunkers, including a seven-point, 3-for-13 shooting night against San Miguel in the elims.

For Reyes, what turned Williams' season around was their semifinals series against the Beermen where he found himself being defended by Chris Ross, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"The best thing that happened to Mikey was being guarded by Chris Ross in the semifinals. I think he really grew as a basketball player in the semis," Reyes said of Williams.

Having to deal with a defender of Ross' caliber was exactly what Williams needed as TNT progressed to the finals, where he also met a variety of defenders ranging from Barroca to dela Rosa and even to Magnolia center Rafi Reavis.

Williams overcame Magnolia's defensive schemes in the series, most notably in Game 3 where he put up a career-best 39 points and made 10 of 18 three-pointers in TNT's lone loss in the finals.

But for Reyes, what makes Williams special is not just his exploits on the court.

"Mikey, his shooting, his offense and all that is very impressive," Reyes told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala in a separate interview on "Power and Play."

"But people don't see behind the scenes eh," he added. "Ano ba kahapon, Friday? Thursday ng gabi nagwe-weights pa 'yan. The effort and the extra work that he puts in -- that's what really impresses me."

"His dedication to his craft, his work ethic, his desire to continuously get better," Reyes said.

It helps that Williams was also quick to endear himself to his teammates, Reyes said. The Fil-Am guard was late to arrive at TNT's training camp, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he immediately reached out to his teammates and got to know them.

"He goes out his way to reach out to his teammates, who really don't know him and he doesn't know them yet. So those two things, of all the things, sa galing niya sa opensa and his game, I think 'yun ang pinaka-impressive sa kanya," the coach said.

Williams has a chance to make history as only the second-ever player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in the same season, as he leads all players in statistical points after the Philippine Cup.

Benjie Paras was the first -- and so far only player -- to pull off the feat in the 1989 season of the PBA.