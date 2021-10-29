(UPDATED) Talk 'N Text overpowered Magnolia on Friday night, 94-79, to end their duel and claim the PBA Philippine Cup title at the Don Honorio Ventura State University.

It was a sweet victory for coach Chot Reyes and his wards who ended a six-year title drought for the Tropang GIGA by sealing the best-of-seven title series against Magnolia, 4-1.

Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy made much of the damage against the Hotshots, scoring 24 and 19 points, respectively.

Williams put on a shooting display, going 8-of-20 from the field and draining four triples.

After initially figuring in a tight match in the onset of the first quarter, TNT smothered Magnolia to take a 47-33 lead going to the second half.

Ian Sangalang and Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva tried to rally the Hotshots in the second half but they failed to get any closer than 15 points against the methodical Texters.

TNT led by as much as 25 points and by the last two minutes, it was already clear who was taking home the title.

Jayson Castro had 10 points for the Texters, while Ryan Reyes and Troy Rosario scored nine points each.

Sangalang led the way for Magnolia with 18 markers. Abueva added 14.

Paul Lee, who was nursing a bad shoulder, settled for seven points.

It was TNT's eighth championship overall and sixth in the all-Filipino after previously winning it in seasons 2003, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13.

It was Reyes' eighth PBA title and sixth in the Philippine Cup.

This season's Philippine Cup was also Reyes' comeback to PBA coaching after being away for years.