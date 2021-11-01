TNT guard Mikey Williams was the Finals MVP in the Tropang GIGA's conquest of Magnolia in the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After a sensational first conference, TNT guard Mikey Williams has a chance to become only the second rookie in PBA history to also win Most Valuable Player honors.

The feat was last pulled off by Benjie Paras in the league's 1989 season, but Williams put himself in the running after helping the Tropang GIGA rule the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Williams earned Finals MVP honors in TNT's five-game conquest of the Magnolia Hotshots, and now leads the league in statistical points heading into the PBA's second conference.

Williams averaged a league-leading 18.7 points after his first 23 games for TNT, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. His 35.3 statistical points (SPs) lead the league.

In second place is NorthPort guard Robert Bolick (33.7 SPs), followed by Magnolia's Calvin Abueva (32.3 SPs), the Best Player of the Conference for the All-Filipino Cup. Magnolia center Ian Sangalang is running fourth (32.2 SPs) followed by San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (31.8 SPs).

Competing the top 10 are: NorthPort rookie Jamie Malonzo (30.2), Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (29.5), Phoenix Super LPG's Jayson Perkins (29.4), Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (29.3) and San Miguel's CJ Perez (29.1).

Narrowly missing the Top 10 were TNT's RR Pogoy (28.8) and San Miguel's Arwind Santos (28.2).

NLEX rookie Calvin Oftana is third among freshmen with 21.2 SPs.

The spotlight will be on Williams, however, when the PBA resumes in the third or fourth week of November for its second conference. The guard, selected fourth overall in the PBA Rookie Draft, averaged 27.6 points per game in the finals on a blistering 51.58% clip, including 54.55% from beyond the arc.