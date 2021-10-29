PBA: Mikey Williams first rookie to win Finals MVP in 18 years

Photo from the PBA Facebook page

Mikey Williams has proven his worth in Talk 'N Text's title march in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He normed 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while powering the Tropang GIGA past Magnolia in five games and earning the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

"It's been real challenging for every body I think we're all really blessed with this moment," said the 30-year-old Fil-Am, who became the first rookie to win the Finals MVP honors since 2003.

Williams said he wouldn't have done it without the support of his teammates who gave him the opening to pile the points against the Hotshots.

"It took a minute to adjust but everybody behind me welcomed me with open arms. They definitely made my job a lot easy they gave me the confidence," he said.

"I'd like to thank everybody behind me. The team and the coaches."

The last time a rookie won such award was when Brandon Cablay won the honor during in the 2003 PBA Invitational Championship for Alaska.