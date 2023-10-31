Pia Ildefonso celebrates a point for Farm Fresh against the Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Despite their loss against the Creamline Cool Smashers, Pia Ildefonso believes she has proven that she belongs in professional volleyball.

Making her first start for the Farm Fresh Foxies in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, Ildefonso delivered 12 points in four sets.

"To be honest, ito 'yung pinakamatagal na game na nilaro ko buong buhay ko, as in buong time na natuto akong mag-volleyball, kahit sa Ateneo 'di ako nababad nang ganito," the former Ateneo standout shared out of amusement during today's PVL matchup.

The Farm Fresh Foxies absorbed a 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 defeat against the defending champions on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

"'Di rin ako makapaniwala kasi nga ayun, 12 points. First time ko mag-double digits ever," the spiker said during the postgame interview.

"Super happy, super thankful," she added, as she gave the coaching management the credit for her performance.

The daughter of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso shared their excitement after snatching a set from the Cool Smashers in the match.

"No pressure talaga eh, for us. Pero 'yung game kanina... I really felt the heart na we all wanted to contribute, we all wanted to get one, kahit isa lang. Lahat kami, super fun lang talaga sa loob. And I feel like I owe it to my teammates, we owe everything to each other kasi nga 'di talaga kami bumitaw."

Despite Ildefonso's contribution, the Foxies were unable to overcome Creamline and dropped to 0-5 in the tournament.

Ildefonso announced in January 2023 that she will not play for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament. In June, she was named one of the first recruits of Farm Fresh upon their entry to the PVL.