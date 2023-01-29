UAAP: Ateneo's Pia Ildefonso won't play in Season 85

Pia Ildefonso (15) won't play for Ateneo in Season 85. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University will not have Pia Ildefonso in its roster for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The young middle blocker revealed in an Instagram post that she is skipping what is supposed to be her second season in the league, though she did not go into specifics as to the reason.

"Always thankful and forever grateful for this team, all the opportunities and blessings," said Ildefonso. "Definitely the toughest decision I’ve made."

"[I] am choosing to face, fight, and grow through life’s battles outside the sport I love most," she revealed.

Ildefonso was part of the Ateneo team that finished third in UAAP Season 84, though she was fielded sparingly by head coach Oliver Almadro.

She earned a bigger role in the Blue Eagles' build-up to Season 85 during their campaigns in the Shakey's Super League and the V-League.

Ildefonso also played in the UAAP Season 85 women's beach volleyball tournament where they went 1-6 to finish in seventh place.

The 5-foot-9 middle blocker assured that she will continue supporting the Blue Eagles in their bid to improve upon last season's finish.

"[I] will always be rooting for you guys. Can’t wait to see you guys play your hearts out this season," said Ildefonso.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.