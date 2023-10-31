Creamline's Michele Gumabao in action against Farm Fresh. PVL Media.

MANILA — Defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers remain undefeated in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers gained the solo lead in the tournament after beating the struggling Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, in their faceoff on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

They improve to 4-0, while Foxies remain winless at 0-5.

Farm Fresh put up a strong effort and stunned Creamline in the second set, but could not sustain their momentum in the ensuing frames.

More details to follow.