Former Ateneo player Pia Ildefonso will return to volleyball with the Farm Fresh Foxies. UAAP Media/File.



MANILA -- Pia Ildefonso is back on the taraflex.

The Farm Fresh Foxies announced on their social media accounts that the former Ateneo Blue Eagle will be suiting up for the squad in the PVL Invitational Conference later this month.

“This one wants to rediscover her love for volleyball and Farm Fresh is ready to guide her through the process. Together, we will reignite that fire. Welcome your newest Foxy, Pia Ildefonso!” the team said in a post, Saturday.

The 5-foot-9 middle blocker previously decided to sit out UAAP Season 85 which was supposed to be her sophomore season in the league, but will now have a chance for a fresh start as she returns to the sport with Farm Fresh.

"I am choosing to face, fight, and grow through life’s battles outside the sport I love most," she said in an Instagram post earlier this year.

She will be joined by Benilde Blazers star and NCAA Season 97 MBP Mycah Go, and NCAA Champion head coach Jerry Yee to steer Farm Fresh into its first season in the PVL as they hope to compete with the perennial contenders in the league.

Joining them in Pool B are Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, Cignal, and the returning Foton Tornadoes

Pool A is made up of defending champions Creamline, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, and another debuting team in Gerflor.