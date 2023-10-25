The Filipinas players and coaching staff hold practice on July 28, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout

Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso has called up 23 players -- including one reserve -- for the second round of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Leading the way for the Philippine women's national football team are longtime captains Hali Long and Tahnai Annis, along with goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel and star forwards Sarina Bolden and Katrina Guillou.

Natalie Oca has been named as a reserve player for the squad.

The full list, released by the team and the Philippine Football Federation on Wednesday, is as follows:

Veteran midfielder Jessica Miclat is back in the squad after missing out on the Filipinas' final roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Annis is also making a comeback after not suiting up in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the Filipinas made it to the quarterfinals. Also returning is Fil-Australian Angie Beard.

The Filipinas qualified to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers after a dominant campaign in the first round, where they beat Pakistan (4-0), Tajikistan (8-0) and Hong Kong (4-0).

They will open their second round campaign on Thursday, October 26 against Chinese Taipei at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

They will then play host nation Australia in front of what is expected to be a massive crowd at the Perth Stadium on October 29, and close out the second round on November 1 against Iran, back at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The top team in each of the three groups and the best runner-up team will advance to the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.

The Filipinas' matches will be available on several platforms, including Pilipinas Live and the national team's Facebook account.

RELATED VIDEO