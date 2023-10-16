Philippines midfielder Jessica Miclat (9) during the AFF Women's Championship 2022. PWNFT-PFF/File.

MANILA -- Veteran midfielder Jessica Miclat is back in the fold for the Philippine women's national football team ahead of the second round of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Miclat missed out on the Filipinas' final roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and was not included in the team for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last month.

But she made it to the 29-player list called up by head coach Mark Torcaso for a camp in Australia ahead of the second round of the qualifiers.

The Filipinas will play Chinese Taipei on October 26, Australia on October 29, and Iran on November 1. The top team in the three groups will be assured of a place in the third round, as well as the best runner-up team.

Aside from Miclat, other notable inclusions in the 29-player pool are Tahnai Annis, Dominique Randle, Isabella Flanigan, Alicia Barker, and Angie Beard -- all of whom did not suit up for the Filipinas in the Asian Games where the team made the quarterfinals.

Among the notable new names is Aaliyah Schinaman, who plays for University of California, Berkeley.

The full list, as provided by the Philippine Football Federation, is as follows:

The Filipinas qualified to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers after a dominant campaign in the first round, where they beat Pakistan (4-0), Tajikistan (8-0) and Hong Kong (4-0).



RELATED VIDEO