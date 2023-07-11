Philippines midfielder Jessica Miclat (9) during the AFF Women's Championship 2022. PWNFT-PFF/File.

MANILA -- Filipinas midfielder Jessica Miclat on Tuesday said she is "gutted" and "heartbroken" after missing out on a spot in the national team's roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Miclat, who has played for the Philippines since 2018, was not included in Alen Stajcic's 23-player roster for the tournament. She was not named as one of the team's three reserves either, with goal-keeper Inna Palacios, defender Maya Alcantara, and young midfielder Isabella Pasion getting the nod.

"[I'm] feeling all the emotions after being left out of the final squad for the World Cup. Gutted, heartbroken, disappointed and confused," Miclat said in an Instagram post.

"But as the saying goes, everything happens for a reason and I have faith knowing God's plan is bigger than my own," she added.

Miclat, who was born to a Mexican mother and a Filipino father, has won 28 caps for the Philippines and scored her maiden international goal during the Filipinas' 6-0 rout of Indonesia in the group stage of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

She was also part of the team that won a breakthrough bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, and played a crucial role in the Filipinas' triumph in the AFF Women's Championship 2022 on home soil.

But she was left out of the squads for the Pinatar Cup and the 32nd SEA Games, only returning for the pre-camp for the World Cup.

"I will continue to stay true to myself as a person and player and not let one person's decision or opinion of me change that," said the 24-year-old midfielder. "I hold my head up high knowing I did everything I could to compete for a roster spot both at my professional club and during pre camp."

Without going into detail, Miclat stressed that her "story and experience" with the national team will be shared when she is ready. However, the player also asked fans "to not assume I am injured or attack my character or my family’s character if you don’t know the full story."

"I hope I can continue to represent the Philippines again in the future in a healthier environment," Miclat also said.

Despite her exclusion from the team, Miclat also asked that fans continue to support the Filipinas as they prepare to compete in the World Cup for the first time. In the meantime, she intends to regroup and focus on the second half of her club season, after having signed to play for Eskilstuna United DFF in Sweden.

"No matter how many times I get knocked down, I will keep getting up," said Miclat.

