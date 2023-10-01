Torcaso happy with Filipinas' performance in Asiad

The Filipinas in their match against New Zealand on July 25, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup im New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout



Philippine national women’s football coach Mark Torcaso considered their 19th Asian Games stint a success considering the short time they had to prepare for the quadrennial event.

Despite the Filipinas’ defeat against South Korea and Japan, they were able to notch victories over Hongkong and Myanmar to reach the quarterfinals which was the first for the Philippines in 65 years.

“This was an amazing opportunity for us to work with the group. We've only had maybe 4-5 training sessions for us to get the results we got, we're very happy to get two wins and two losses against very good teams,” he said during an online media availability on Sunday.

“We worked with what we had.”

Torcaso added that the Asian Games were able to expose the Filipinas against powerhouse squads like South Korea and Japan.

The Japanese squad that dealt them an 8-1 beating is the reigning Asiad champion and is ranked No. 8 in the world.

“We got to play against good countries and got a feel what it is like to play with the top nations as well,” said Torcaso.

Torcaso only had a limited time to work with the nationals after taking the coaching reins following the exit of former Filipinas coach Allen Stajcic.

But he said their campaign gave him the opportunity to familiarize himself with the some of the players who competed in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This, he said, will be useful as they gear themselves up for the AFC Olympic qualifiers.

“We had an opportunity to work with the players prior to the Olympic qualifiers and that's the one thing we're happy with. We wanted to get as much time with the players as much as possible,” he said.

“It was totally valuable thing for us.”

RELATED VIDEO