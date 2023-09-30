Football: Filipinas' medal hopes in Asiad ended by Japan

The Filipinas in their match against New Zealand on July 25, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup im New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout

The Philippine women's national football team's campaign in the 19th Asian Games ended on a rainy Saturday night at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, where they absorbed a huge 8-1 loss to Japan.

The Filipinas fielded a team that missed key players from last July's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign, including Katrina Guillou and Quinley Quezada. They then lost captain and star center-back Hali Long in the 27th minute, when she was handed a straight red card for a foul on Japan's Chiba Remina.

Despite having just 10 players on the field, the Filipinas managed to keep Japan out of the net until the 38th minute, when youngster Isabella Pasion was called for a handball inside the box. Tanikawa Momoko made no mistake, firing past Olivia McDaniel for a 1-0 lead.

The Filipinas kept it 1-0 at the break, but some late defending allowed Osawa Haruka to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute, before Chiba scored off a fine pass by Sasaki Rio in the 65th for a 3-0 cushion.

The Philippines pulled one back thanks to Sarina Bolden, who nodded a goal off a corner kick by Sara Eggesvik in the 67th minute. It was the first goal that Japan had given up in the Asian Games.

Yet that only opened the floodgates for Japan, notably for substitute Ueno Mami who restored a three-goal cushion with a penalty in the 76th minute after Shai del Campo was called for a foul inside the box. She proceeded to shred the Filipinas' defense, scoring in the 78th, 81st, and 91st minute.

Osawa scored with virtually the last kick of the game to peg the final score for Japan.

Despite the huge defeat to end their Asian Games stint, the Filipinas still made it all the way to the quarterfinals in their Asiad debut, and can take solace in being the first team to pierce Japan's defense.

Japan advanced to the semifinals where they will play China, a 4-0 winner over Thailand.

Bolden concludes the tournament with four goals, having scored in every game for the Philippines.

