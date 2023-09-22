Photo from Philippine Women's Football Team Facebook page

The Philippine women’s football team leaned on two crucial late goals from Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou to open its 19th Asian Games bid on a high note.

The Filipinas eked out a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong for their first win in the quadrennial event at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in China on Friday.

Tied at 1-1, Quezada found the back of the net at the 89th minute to give the Philippines a 2-1 advantage.

They put the final nail on the coffin with another goal from Guillou at the 91st minute to strengthen their chances of advancing into the knockout stage.

Sarina Bolden placed the Philippines first in the scoreboard when she successfully converted a penalty kick as early as the eighth minute.

But Hong Kong’s Wai Ki Cheung equalized after passing Filipinas’ goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel in the 38th minute.

The Philippines will next face South Korea on September 25 in Group E before tackling neighbor Myanmar on September 28.

The Filipinas need to finish at least in the top 2 of their group to have the chance of advancing into the next stage of competition.

The Philippines is coming from a historic stint in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

