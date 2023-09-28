Football: Eggesvik's brace propels Filipinas past Myanmar in Asiad

First Asian Games

The Philippine women's football squad shut out Myanmar, 3-0, to move into a historic quarterfinals appearance in the 19th Asian Games at the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium on Thursday night.

Powered by Sara Eggesvik's brace, the Filipinas now have 6 points on 2 wins and a loss.

Sarina Bolden drew first blood for the Filipinas by scoring on a penalty 19 minutes into the match.

Myanmar had a few close calls but the Filipinas' defense managed to repel the attempts.

In the 60th minute, Bolden and Jessika Cowart orchestrated a play that had Eggesvik scoring the second goal for the Filipinas.

One minute later, Eggesvik again scored a quick goal that capped the win for the Philippines.

With the victory, the Filipinas avenged their defeat against Myanmar

in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last May.

The Filipinas will next battle Japan on Saturday.