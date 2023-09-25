Football: South Korea routs Filipinas for Group E lead

The Filipinas in their match against New Zealand on July 25, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup im New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout/File.

The Filipinas failed to sustain a dream start and instead succumbed to a huge 5-1 loss against powerhouse South Korea in the group stage of the 19th Asian Games, Monday evening at the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium.

Son Hwayeon netted a hat-trick as Korea took all three points. They now have the lead in Group E with six points from two matches. The Filipinas, meanwhile, have three points on one win and one loss and will have to beat Southeast Asian rival Myanmar on Thursday to have a chance of advancing to the knockout round.

It was a disappointing result for the Filipinas who had gotten off to a bright start, with Sarina Bolden finding the back of the net just eight minutes into the match. Meryll Serrano was instrumental in the build-up, winning the ball back and passing off to Bolden who made no mistake despite being tightly marked.

But the Filipinas' joy lasted just four minutes. Off a corner kick, Chun Garam would fire the equalizer in the 12th minute to put the teams back on level terms.

South Korea snatched the lead in the 44th minute, with Son heading in a Choo Hyojoo cross.

The second half was all South Korea. Momentum shifted squarely in their favor when Eva Madarang was called for a foul on Chun just inside the box, and their talismanic captain Ji So-yun calmly slotted the ball past Olivia McDaniel for a two-goal cushion.

Son netted again in the 56th and 69th minute to complete her hat-trick.

The Filipinas opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Hong Kong on Friday, while South Korea defeated Myanmar on the same day, 3-0.

South Korea will go for a three-match sweep of Group E on Thursday against Hong Kong. The Filipinas, meanwhile, have to beat Myanmar and hope that other results work in their favor.

The winners of each of the five groups as well as the three best second-placed teams will advance to the knockout rounds.



