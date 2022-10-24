NU legend Jack Animam watches the UAAP Season 85 game between the Bulldogs and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam joined the Philippine women's national basketball team in practice on Monday, marking her return to the program after nearly three years.

Animam is back in town for a brief vacation, having arrived on Saturday. She made the trip to Antipolo on Sunday night to watch her alma mater, National University, defeat Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament for their 103rd consecutive win.

It's a much-needed trip for Animam, who had a short stint with the ŽKK Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia before suffering a major knee injury in October 2021 that compelled her to return to the United States for her recovery.

She was cleared to play again last October 17 and is now slowly working her way back to full fitness.

"Susulitin ko 'yung time ko dito," Animam told reporters on Sunday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. "Some of my friends, I haven't seen them for three years, especially 'yung mga dati kong teammates."

"As much as possible, I'm gonna train with Gilas starting tomorrow and all throughout the days that I'm here. And also, makiki-train din ako sa NU, if given time," she added.

Animam was true to her word and posted an Instagram story of her at Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday morning.

The former NU star is also eyeing a return to professional basketball. Animam had been impressive in her time in Serbia, averaging 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in over 30 minutes per game in eight appearances for Radnički.

According to Animam, she has some options as to where she can play next.

"My agent is currently talking with the teams in Israel, but also my team in Serbia, they want me back," she revealed. "But I don't know. I told my agent, since I'm getting out of injury, whatever you think is the best for me, especially coming back from injury."

"Parang big deal 'to ngayon sa akin, to slowly build my confidence again and to get back to my 100%, pre-injury [form]," she added.

Animam is hopeful that she can seal a contract with a club team in two weeks' time. She also plans to join the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where they are gunning for a third consecutive gold medal.

The injury she suffered in Serbia -- Animam tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee while also suffering partial tears in her medial collateral ligament and meniscus -- was the first major injury of her career.

"I'm doing well, my recovery is great," said Animam, who suffered the injury during her 22nd birthday. "Now that I'm cleared to play, I'm just so excited to get back out there and play again."